New York teens nabbed after running through fence for ‘Kool-Aid Man’ TikTok challenge

New York police officers arrested five juveniles and one adult on Monday for damaging fences as part of the “Kool-Aid Man” TikTok challenge.

Suffolk County Police said a homeowner in Centereach, New York heard “loud noises” around 1 a.m. on Monday. Surveillance cameras showed six males had kicked several sections of his fence down.

The males – ages 12 to 18 – returned just after 4 a.m. and ran through the fence simultaneously, police said. The prank was later determined to be part of the “Kool-Aid Man” TikTok challenge, which mimics the iconic mascot of the popular powdered drink.

The homeowner reported the incident to the police. Officers observed a black Hyundai sedan matching the description of a vehicle near the scene. The officers arrested the six males on Hammond Road around 4:15 a.m.

Detectives later discovered that there were at least two other instances where some of the males damaged fences in Centereach and Selden – both of which are in Suffolk County.

The five juveniles and one 18-year-old were charged with several counts of third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

The subjects were released on Family Court Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at Family District Court in Central Islip on March 6.