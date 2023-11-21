New York University Alumni Club of Israel suspends ties with school over handling of antisemitism

The New York University Alumni Club of Israel is suspending ties with the school over its handling of antisemitism.

In a statement Tuesday, the organization announced it would be suspending ties with the university until concrete changes are made.

“The worldwide Jewish community is under attack. We are mourning the loss of 1,200 women, men, and children brutally murdered by Hamas, and agonizing over the abduction of over 240 people to Gaza, while facing a global rise in antisemitism,” the group wrote. “NYU is not immune. On the contrary – on the NYU campus, Jewish students have been subject to antisemitic rhetoric and violence from Hamas-supporting students and faculty, including a hostile takeover of the Bobst Library and assaults caught on camera.”

The group cited a meeting with NYU President Linda Mills and Board Chair Evan Chesler, who allegedly said there are multiple interpretations of “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free.”

OUTRAGED JEWISH STUDENT CALLS OUT NYU LEADERSHIP OVER PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTS: ‘NEED TO DRAW THE LINE’

“Your assurances about the safety of Jewish students are at odds with the on-campus reality today, as we have learned from current students and alumni in New York, and as reflected in the lawsuit being brought by Jewish NYU students,” the organization wrote. “We, the alumni of NYU in Israel, cannot stand in silence while NYU students and faculty members chant for the annihilation of the Jewish State of Israel, and intimidate and assault Jewish students on NYU’s campus.”

The group also made a list of demands, which include adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism, sanctioning students who engage in antisemitic or hate speech, condemning usage of the phrase ‘From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free,’” and a commitment to discipline and possibly remove faculty who harass Jewish students.

It also demands that groups such as Students for Justice in Palestine and Faculty for Justice in Palestine should be sanctioned until they, “commit to the eradication of antisemitic speech and disassociation with Hamas.”

NYU CANCER DOCTOR SUES HOSPITAL, SCHOOL OVER PRO-ISRAEL POSTS, SAYS HE’S A ‘SACRIFICIAL LAMB’

“Until the University can protect its Jewish students from the extreme rhetoric and violence of faculty and student-led hate groups using NYU’s name, the NYU Alumni Club of Israel suspends any cooperation and affiliation with NYU and its institutions,” the group wrote.

A group of faculty and students who are members of Students for Justice in Palestine took over the campus library for around 90 minutes on Oct. 20.

Several of the signs read “Free Palestine,” “Cease-fire then de-occupy,” and “Shut down NYU Tel Aviv.”

Nathan, a student at NYU, previously told Fox News that the anti-Israel demonstrations have Jewish students feeling anxious when going to class.

“It makes us feel scared to go to class. Scared to wear a Jewish star out in public… A campus that really promotes diversity and inclusion. Right now, about 15% of their population feels alienated. They feel unvoiced. They feel unheard,” he said.

Fox News Digital reached out to NYU for comment.