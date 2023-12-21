New York video captures wild highway brawl after vehicle crash

Three people have been arrested in New York State in the wake of a wild brawl that erupted following a vehicle crash on Long Island.

Police told Fox5 NY that the fight happened in Lindenhurst around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when the occupants of both vehicles – who they say knew each other – got out and began swinging.

Footage taken from the scene shows one vehicle flipped over on its side outside a Citibank branch.

As the person recording the video zooms in, one man can be seen swinging a stick at another individual.

The two are then seen engaging in a struggle when a third male wearing an orange shirt emerges from behind the wrecked vehicle.

That person jumps into the fray for a few moments before running around the vehicle and grabbing a stick himself, which he starts swinging.

At one point, six people could be seen fighting along the center median of the highway.

Other people rush to the scene and eventually manage to break up the two sides.

By the time the camera zoomed back out, a crowd was seen gathered outside the Citibank to witness the commotion.

Three people were arrested as a result of the fight and charged with second-degree assault, according to Fox5 NY. One of those individuals reportedly was a minor.

Multiple people also were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, Fox5 NY also reported.