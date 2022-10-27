New York woman, 70, struck by stray bullet in Brooklyn

New York Police are looking for two suspects after a 70-year-old woman was struck by a stray bullet in Brooklyn this week.

Police said the incident happened at about 2:10 p.m. on Monday near the corner of Fulton Street and Brooklyn Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.

Video released by the New York Police Department shows two men getting into a verbal dispute. During the dispute, one of the men pulled out a handgun and fired off a round before fleeing on a blue moped.

The bullet struck a woman in the left thigh as she exited the nearby Super Foodtown grocery store with a shopping cart, across the street.

She was transported to Kings County Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

New York City Councilman Chi Ossé, who represents the neighborhood, turned to Twitter shortly after the incident, saying the woman’s injury is not life-threatening.

“The people of this community are constantly traumatized by this unnecessary violence,” he said. “Our prayers are with this senior and her recovery.”

Police department officials are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the individuals shown in the video. They ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.