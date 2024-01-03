NFL analyst Brian Baldinger rips Eagles’ Jordan Davis for being ‘out of shape’

NFL analyst and former offensive lineman Brian Baldinger wants Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis to drop some pounds entering the new year.

Davis, listed at 6-foot-6, 336 pounds, is “out of shape” in Baldinger’s eyes.

“I don’t know what they fine him every week, but I gotta believe he’s getting money taken from him. He’s overweight, and it shows,” Baldinger told the “PHLY Philadelphia Eagles” podcast Tuesday.

The Eagles’ defense has come under scrutiny in recent weeks after the team faltered following a 10-1 start. They are now 11-5 after falling unexpectedly to the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field.

There has been finger-pointing on both sides of the ball, but Baldinger directed his toward Davis despite Philadelphia’s secondary shouldering a lot of the defensive blame in this recent skid.

“He’s not pursuing the football, he’s nothing in the pass rush, so that’s one. If he’s going to play with that effort and be overweight like that, then you say, ‘OK, they’re a man short in the rotation,’” Baldinger said. “Fletcher (Cox)’s playing too much … because (Davis is) not effective inside, they need another guy inside in their defensive tackle rotation.

“I’m not sure why he keeps dressing. He’s been ineffective. When the plays are going on, he’s basically walking on the field. It’s bad effort.”

Davis was the Eagles’ 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he has totaled 42 combined tackles (16 solo), 2½ sacks and one forced fumble over 16 games.

The 23-year-old Georgia product had just 18 tackles in 13 games last season (five starts), but his role this year next to fellow Bulldog Jalen Carter increased. While an increase in production is there, Baldinger believes there needs to be more.

Philadelphia enters Week 18 against the New York Giants hoping they can get a win and a Dallas Cowboys loss against the Washington Commanders to secure the NFC East title that appeared to be Philly’s just a few weeks ago.