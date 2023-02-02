NFL Draft prospect on how he was able to gain enough weight to blossom as O-lineman: ‘I was just kinda hungry’

North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch has gained attention as NFL scouts descended on Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl to take a look at the next great player.

Mauch played tight end at the high school level in North Dakota and was a co-Senior Athlete of the Year in his region before he committed to the Bisons. According to his bio, Mauch was a “scout team player who provided depth on the offensive line.” By 2019, he played in all 16 games.

As scouts and reporters got a good look at the 6-foot-6, 303-pound offensive tackle, he was asked how he went from being a tight end to an offensive lineman of his stature.

“Honestly, I was just eating,” when he was asked what in his diet changed for him to gain 85 pounds. “I had to go buy an unlimited plan at the dining center and we had to get 15 meals a week. I was probably getting 26-27 meals a week. I was always just there eating.

“I didn’t plan to gain all the weight. I was just kinda hungry. Coming from a small school in North Dakota, we didn’t have much of a weight program. So when I was actually able to dedicate myself in the weight room as well, I definitely saw myself take some strides.”

Mauch was highlighted in NFL.com’s Senior Day analysis on Wednesday. He was working at guard and center as he showed just how flexible he can be on the offensive line.

“I definitely can see myself there (at guard),” he told reporters. “I thought it was actually, you know, an all right day, especially for my first time doing guard, and obviously, (there is) stuff to work out. So I’m excited about the start and now just to see how we can finish it.”