NFL fans, players trying to stay warm as freezing temps chill Arrowhead Stadium

Those headed to Arrowhead Stadium for the playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins Saturday night had one priority of keeping warm.

Just before kickoff, temperatures in Kansas City fell to minus 3 degrees Fahrenheit. Twelve-mph winds made the temperature feel closer to minus 21.

Taylor Swift was among those who braved the cold, wearing an oversize Travis Kelce jacket with his name and number.

Kelce was among players wearing extra headgear to keep their heads insulated. Players warming up were red-faced, and their breath was visible in the frigid temperatures.

The weather was a major concern among NFL fans after officials postponed the Buffalo Bills-Pittsburgh Steelers game in Orchard Park, New York, due to weather. Robert Griffin III implored the NFL to do the same with the Chiefs-Dolphins game.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas maintained that the city was “playoff ready” despite the dangerous cold.

The game will likely go down as one of the coldest in NFL history.

The 1967 “Ice Bowl” between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys was played in minus 13-degree weather with a wind chill of minus 48.

In 2016, the Minnesota Vikings played in the third-coldest game in NFL history. The wild-card matchup was minus 6 degrees at kickoff, with a wind chill of minus 25. The game was played at TCF Bank Stadium.

