NFL fans upset at officials as hit on Falcons’ Tyler Allgeier draws unnecessary roughness penalty

NFL officials in a game between the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons came under fire over a questionable unnecessary roughness call.

The play in question came in the second quarter with about 8:54 left on the clock. Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier caught a pass on a screen play and ran the ball for a first down. On the tail end of the play, Colts linebacker E.J. Speed nailed the running back as he was heading out of bounds.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It appeared Allgeier was still in bounds when Speed hit him. But officials called an unnecessary roughness penalty on Speed.

NFL fans were not happy.

“Colts called for a personal foul here on this tackle… how is that unnecessary roughness?” Rate the Refs wrote on X.

VIEW THE PLAY ON X.

“Where was the penalty on EJ Speed. He hit with his shoulder inbounds??? What’re we doing,” Pacers Muse added.

JETS’ JORDAN WHITEHEAD SMACKS REF IN FACE CELEBRATING SACK ON COMMANDERS’ SAM HOWELL

“What a garbage call on EJ Speed. Absolutely pathetic. Shoulder to shoulder and IN BOUNDS. What are we doing here?!” Indianapolis radio hot Andy Sweeney wrote.

The drive ended with a Falcons field goal and Atlanta went up 10-7. The team led 13-7 at the half and at the start of the third quarter, Atlanta started with an Allgeier 31-yard touchdown run.

Both teams are vying for playoff spots so any call on the field is crucial. Indianapolis entered the game with an 8-6 record and sitting at No. 7 in the AFC playoff picture.

Atlanta came into the game 6-8 and in 10th place in the NFC playoff picture.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.