NFL fines Buccaneers’ K.J. Britt for unnecessary roughness despite non-call on Eagles ‘tush push’ stop

Over the past couple of seasons, the Philadelphia Eagles have mastered the rugby-style quarterback sneak that has become known as the “tush push” or “brotherly shove.”

On short yardage plays, quarterback Jalen Hurts typically lines up under center with two or three players behind him. He takes the snap, the offensive line surges forward and Hurts gets a big push from behind. More often than not, the Eagles gain the yardage needed for a first down.

The Eagles attempted the “tush push” 41 times this season, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to stop the short yardage play for just the fourth time all year during a playoff game Monday.

In the second quarter, the Eagles lined up for a two-point conversation at the 1-yard line.

The Eagles were stopped short of the goal line and settled for six points. Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt was one of the defenders who contributed to the crucial stop. No flags were thrown on the play, but it appeared the referees missed a face mask call.

Britt appeared to pull Hurts backward by his helmet during the play.

The NFL’s fine process typically involves a player receiving a letter informing the player of a violation. The notice also tells the player the amount of a fine. Players have the right to appeal a fine. Notices are usually sent out days after a game and are generally finalized and announced by Saturday.

Britt received a $5,592 fine for what the league determined was an act of unnecessary roughness during the “tush push” play, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Saturday.

“When I really jumped over him, my hand was on his back,” Britt said via AL.com.

“(Safety Antoine) Winfield kind of pushed my hand when I was grabbing him, and like an instant thing, I just grabbed the next closest thing. And I didn’t really mean to grab his helmet. I’m not even a dirty player. I would never ever try to do nothing like that. But I’m glad we got a stop, and I’m glad I wasn’t flagged.”

Tampa Bay also stopped the Eagles’ “brotherly shove” attempt during a Week 3 game with Philly.

The loss to the Buccaneers sparked several questions about the future of head coach Nick Sirianni. After leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance last year, the third-year coach oversaw a late-season collapse.

After a strong start to the regular season, the Eagles dropped five of their final six games.

