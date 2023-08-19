NFL free agent Robert Quinn facing several charges after multiple alleged hit-and-run collisions

Free agent NFL pass rusher Robert Quinn is facing multiple charges in a string of alleged hit-and-run incidents in South Carolina earlier this week that caused property damage.

Summerville Police arrived at a subdivision and found four unoccupied vehicles that had been struck. A gate and a light post were also damaged, according to South Carolina news station WCSC.

At some point, Quinn allegedly exited his vehicle and got into a physical altercation with a woman before leaving the scene. He was booked Friday and later attended a bond hearing where a judge granted bond.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to an accident report, a Ford F-150 truck cashed into multiple vehicles. Responding officers proceeded to search the vehicle and found an empty whiskey bottle on the passenger side floorboard.

SUPER BOWL CHAMP ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED POSSESSION OF STOLEN VEHICLE AND GUNS, DRUGS

The truck appeared to have a some front-end damage.

Police said that a victim who reported damage told officers she was also assaulted by the suspect.

Per the police report, the unidentified woman was sitting in her driveway when the suspect hit two parked vehicles. The driver then exited the truck and offered to buy her beer, the woman told investigators.

At some point, the suspect “grabbed her by the shoulders” and said “listen to me” and “struck her across the face with an open hand.”

Quinn surrendered to the Summerville Police Department Friday.

Quinn faces charges of third-degree assault and battery, hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, four counts of hit-and-run property damage and striking fixtures on or adjacent to the highway.

Quinn is a South Carolina native. He has played for the Rams, Dolphins, Cowboys, Bears and Eagles during his 12-year NFL career. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and has 102 career sacks.