NFL gives Falcons’ Keith Smith largest fine of the season for a play that was not flagged in-game

Keith Smith’s wallet will soon be significantly lighter. On Friday, the NFL’s accountability website revealed that the Atlanta Falcons fullback received a $87,418 fine for unnecessary roughness for a hit from last week’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Smith, who is in his fifth season with the Falcons, appeared to lead with his helmet as he blocked Detroit’s Zonovan Knight. The Lions running back was knocked to the ground during the play.

The play in question happened during a kick return. Referees did not throw a flag on the play.

Aside from Smith, Falcons defender Kaden Elliss was also fined for unnecessary roughness. Elliss tacked wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the third quarter, which resulted in a $16,391 fine.

Similar to Smith’s situation, there was no in-game penalty on Elliss’ tackle.

The Lions did not make it through the Week 3 game unscathed. Lions defender Alex Anzalone was fined $13,922 for unnecessary roughness for an unflagged hit on rookie running back Bijan Robinson.

Anzalone hit Robinson on Atlanta’s first offensive play.

The league handed Detroit defensive back Brian Branch two fines. Branch was flagged for a horse-collar tackle on Robinson, which later resulted in a $8,103 fine.

Branch also knocked Robinson’s helmet off in the fourth quarter, which prompted officials to throw a flag. The Lions rookie then received a $8,103 fine for unnecessary roughness.

The game ultimately resulted in a total of $133,937 in fines, per the league’s accountability website.