NFL Hall of Famer details advice he gave to Eagles’ Jalen Hurts heading into Super Bowl

As Jalen Hurts gears up for the biggest game of his life, a Pro Football Hall of Famer has been reaching out to keep him prepared.

Peyton Manning revealed he and Hurts “text throughout the season,” and he’s been giving the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback some advice ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

“Some advice that someone gave me about playing a Super Bowl is just to try to keep your routine as close to the same as possible as you have all season,” Manning told People. “It’s tough to do that because of the media requirements. And you’re staying in a hotel. And you’re busting the practice. And you’ve got family in town.”

Manning said there can be “a lot of potential distraction” in the days leading up to the Super Bowl. He would know, having played in four of them.

“To me, that was really good advice to try to do things as much the same as you have all year to get you comfortable for Sunday’s game,” Manning said.

Manning also shared how Hurts is feeling ahead of the Feb. 12 game.

“Jalen has a pretty good idea of what he’s getting into because of the huge games he’s played in college,” Manning said, adding he has “no doubt” Hurts will be in “good shape.” “But the Super Bowl is different. It stands alone.”

The Eagles went 14-3 in the regular season and won both of their playoff games to win the NFC.

Hurts is 16-1 as the team’s quarterback this season, missing three games with a shoulder injury.

Philly takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.