NFL Hall of Famer to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame’s first ‘Sports Entertainment’ star

The Hollywood Walk of Fame has the original owner for its new category: Sports Entertainment.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl Champion Michael Strahan will have his name.

“We are very excited to inaugurate the first Sports Entertainment star for Michael Strahan,” said Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez. “Sports fans will be thrilled to be able to see their favorite sports figures who are involved in the entertainment business receive their stars. Michael’s extensive background in sports and sportscasting makes him the perfect choice to add to the famed sidewalk.”

Strahan will be honored in a celebration on Jan. 23.

The 51-year-old spent all 15 seasons of his NFL career with the New York Giants, who selected him in the second round (40th overall) of the 1993 NFL Draft out of Texas Southern.

Strahan led the NFL in sacks twice and still holds the single-season record with 22.5 back in 2001 – although that has come with some controversy since Brett Favre probably helped him out. Nonetheless, he was named the Defensive Player of the Year that year.

He was named to seven Pro Bowls and was a four-time First-team All-Pro (he was a second-teamer twice). In the final game of his career, he and the Giants took down the 18-0 New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII in one of the biggest upsets in sports history. He had one sack and three tackles for loss in the 17-14 victory.

Since sacks became an official stat in 1982, he has the sixth most in NFL history.

Strahan was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

After his playing career, he hosted “Live! with Regis and Kelly” during Regis Philbin’s absence. Two years later, he was officially named Kelly Ripa’s co-host, a title he held for roughly four years. He has been on ABC’s Good Morning America since 2016 and has been a part of Fox NFL Sunday since 2008.