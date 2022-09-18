NFL hands out over $54,000 in fines for unsportsmanlike conduct, taunting from Week 1

There’s a reason the NFL has gotten the nickname the No Fun League.

The NFL notoriously began cracking down on unsportsmanlike conduct and taunting last season, and it continued in Week 1.

The league dished out five fines for unsportsmanlike conduct and taunting, totaling $54,783, according to NFL.com.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase got hit the hardest, considering he was penalized twice. One fine was worth $13,261, and the other was worth $10,609.

Chase was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct when he ripped out the mouthpiece of a Pittsburgh Steelers player. He also gave the double bird to Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs was fined $10,609 for taunting Los Angeles Rams’ Jalen Ramsey after his 53-yard touchdown in the season opener.

Seattle Seahawks Jamal Adams, who is out for the season with a quad injury, was also fined that amount.

Dane Jackson, the Chicago Bears cornerback, was given a $4,972 fine for taunting, and Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper was given a hit of $4,723.

According to Spotac, there were $661,871 handed out in fines due to 70 unsportsmanlike conduct and taunting infractions.

At the Week 1 pace, the NFL would punish players a total of $986,094 in the regular season.