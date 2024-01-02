NFL hits Panthers owner David Tepper with massive fine after tossing drink on Jaguars fan

The NFL has laid down its discipline on Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper after video showed him throwing a drink on a Jacksonville Jaguars fan from his suite during Sunday’s loss.

The league released a statement saying Tepper will be fined $300,000 “for his unacceptable conduct in Jacksonville during Sunday’s game.”

“All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL,” the statement read.

Tepper also released a statement on the matter.

“I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday. I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the League’s discipline for my behavior,” the statement read.

The video of the incident went viral after the Panthers suffered their 14th loss of the season, a 26-0 shutout to the Jaguars that saw quarterback Bryce Young and others visibly frustrated in a season the franchise wants to forget quickly following Week 18.

However, Tepper’s frustrations with one Jaguars fan who appeared to be heckling him from the seats below his suite boiled over. He came into frame, tossed his drink in the direction of the fan, and stormed out of frame after tossing his glass on a table.

The fan was seen standing on his chair to seemingly say something into the suite.

Tepper, a billionaire hedge fund manager who also owns Charlotte FC in the MLS, bought the Panthers from Jerry Richardson in May 2018 for, at the time, the highest price in NFL history at $2.2 billion. Tepper was forced to sell his shares in the Pittsburgh Steelers to take over control of Carolina.

Since Tepper has taken over, the Panthers have not had the best of seasons, going a combined 31-67 since he took over in 2018.

Tepper has been through two head coaches in that span, including Frank Reich, who was fired mid-season in 2023. Matt Rhule was his first big hire in 2020 after moving on from Ron Rivera midway through the 2019 campaign. But Rhule didn’t last and was fired before the 2022 season ended.

The Panthers would also have the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after their loss to the Jaguars. However, Tepper approved a trade to send that pick to the Chicago Bears in order to move up and draft Young last April.

So, it’s been turmoil for Tepper and Carolina, where frustrations have certainly grown. But, no matter the frustrations, the NFL won’t stand for Tepper acting out against fans, and he’ll be paying for it.