NFL investigating another Lions player for gambling with 4 already suspended: report

A fifth member of the 2022 Detroit Lions is reportedly under investigation for gambling.

Lions wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were both suspended six games, while receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore will miss at least the entire 2023 season for violating the league’s gambling policy.

The Athletic reports the player now under investigation was not a prominent member of the team last season but did not name the player.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cephus and Moore were both released by the team. Washington Commanders defensive lineman Shaka Toney is also suspended for at least one season.

ESPN reported earlier this week that a “second wave of potential violations” is being investigated.

Calvin Ridley missed the entire 2022 season for gambling. He was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars while suspended and was reinstated earlier this year. He will debut with Jacksonville this season.

Williams spoke for the first time since his suspension Thursday, taking responsibility for his actions.

CHIEFS’ TRAVIS KELCE RIPS NEW NFL KICKOFF RULE: ‘ABSOLUTELY STUPID’

“It hit me out the blue, and it hit a couple players on my team and around the league out the blue. I wasn’t aware of this situation,” Williams admitted to reporters after Thursday’s practice.

“But as it happened, I took it on the chin. I was ready to move forward. As things went on, I got the consequences. That’s been my whole plan — moving forward from things and just looking at the better days.

“The suspension pretty much is what it is. I broke a policy. … I just left it alone,” he added. They gave me six games, and we left it at that. I’m just looking forward to coming back Week 7, getting back with my team out there and playing a game.”

The Lions went 9-8 last season and were vying for a playoff spot until the Seattle Seahawks knocked them out of the postseason in Week 18.