NFL legend Joe Montana mourns death of Dianne Feinstein

NFL legend Joe Montana was among those who sent condolences to the family of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., after she died at the age of 90.

Montana wrote a statement after the longtime politician’s death was announced.

“Jennifer and I are saddened to hear of Senator Dianne Feinstein’s passing,” Montana’s statement said. “Dianne was mayor of San Francisco when I won my first Super Bowl, and she and her husband became good friends of ours in the years that followed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“My heart goes out to her family and friends as we mourn this loss with them.”

Feinstein suffered from exhaustive health issues for more than a year. She was present in the Senate Wednesday and cast a vote at 11:45 a.m., according to the congressional record.

Her cause of death was not announced.

“Sadly, Senator Feinstein passed away last night at her home in Washington, D.C. Her passing is a great loss for so many, from those who loved and cared for her to the people of California that she dedicated her life to serving,” Feinstein chief of staff James Sauls said in a statement.

REMEMBERING THE LEGACY OF SEN. DIANNE FEINSTEIN

“Senator Feinstein never backed away from a fight for what was just and right. At the same time, she was always willing to work with anyone, even those she disagreed with, if it meant bettering the lives of Californians or the betterment of our nation,” he added.

“There are few women who can be called senator, chairman, mayor, wife, mom and grandmother. Senator Feinstein was a force of nature who made an incredible impact on our country and her home state.

“She left a legacy that is undeniable and extraordinary,” Sauls added. “There is much to say about who she was and what she did, but for now, we are going to grieve the passing of our beloved boss, mentor and friend.”