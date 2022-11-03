NFL legend Michael Irvin predicts Amazon’s Jeff Bezos will buy Commanders, make deal to land Aaron Rodgers

In the wake of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder taking the first step at a potential sale of his franchise, Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin has a prediction as to who will buy it: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Irvin’s prediction comes after he saw Bezos sitting next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell while watching the Kansas City Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers in September. Bezos’ Amazon Prime Video is the new home of “Thursday Night Football.”

“When I saw that first ‘Thursday Night Football’ game, and I saw Roger Goodell sitting over there with Jeff Bezos, I said, ‘Oh, God. Somebody’s got to give up their team. Somebody’s got to give up their team because you know Bezos is going to try.’ That was just my thought,” Irvin told Fox News Digital while promoting TradeZing, a live-streaming, social engagement, Web3 platform designed for investors, which just announced its closed beta.

Now there’s a report from TMZ Sports that Bezos and Jay-Z could partner to buy the Commanders, while the Washington Post reported that Bezos is looking into the bid.

While that prediction might come to fruition, Irvin went a step further.

He says once Bezos takes over in Washington, future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers will eventually be wearing the burgundy and gold.

Irvin believes the Packers are slowly trying to move on from Rodgers, who is having a tough time working through a young offense that is struggling. Green Bay has lost four straight games.

Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million contract with the Packers that won’t make him a free agent until the 2025 season. It’s also extremely backloaded, making him a $40 million cap hit in 2024, $59 million in 2025 and a potential $53 million hit in 2026 if an option is exercised.

However, Irvin points out teams like the Seattle Seahawks, who have found much success this season post-Russell Wilson with Geno Smith under center. For that reason, he thinks the Packers are viewing that situation and believing they can have someone work well in their system without Rodgers, despite him being one of the best quarterbacks of all time as well as the most recent NFL MVP.

With that in mind, Bezos might want to go after someone who will quickly change the narrative around Washington and his front office and figure out the financials accordingly.

“I see them wanting to get Aaron Rodgers out of [Green Bay],” Irving explained. “On the other side, I see Jeff Bezos about to get Washington. I said, ‘Michael, I hope this day comes in any way to fruition where Bezos gets Washington and buys the team. Sooner or later, he works out some deal, they get Aaron Rodgers coming over to Washington.’ Give it a year or two, Aaron will be in Washington.”

Irvin did add that he would love a team with majority Black ownership in the NFL, something ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith suggested upon the news that Snyder hired Bank of America Securities for a potential sale.

“It is far time that it has happened in the National Football League,” Smith said on “First Take.” “Over 65% of its players are Black. Obviously, we understand that. We recognize that it’s the most popular sport in North America. We get all of that as well. We know how big-time the NFL is. You’re talking about it being worth billions upon billions of dollars, and there are enough Black folks with deep pockets who would love to be a part of the cash cow that is the National Football league. This is an opportunity for them to do it.”

To that point, Irvin added, “That would be great. That would be great, and we’ve talked about a lot of things and inclusiveness and diversity within the NFL. That would be a hell of a sign if that was to happen. That would be a great thing if that was to happen. But it’s not.”

Irvin knows the NFL doesn’t have to check the bank statements of Bezos, as he is the fourth-richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of $126 billion. At the end of the day, he’s just connecting the dots he’s been seeing unfold in this situation.

“My job is to look at situations, analyze and try to share with people even before they happen sometimes. I’m just analyzing,” he said.

Irvin is an investor and board member of TradeZing, a platform that is targeted at millennial and Gen Z investors who are learning the ever-evolving world of stocks, cryptocurrency and more.

“We’re giving people the opportunity to come together, to engage each other, exchange information. There’s a lot of information that’s getting out and coming out fast. There’s a lot of opportunities — everyone’s talking NFTs, crypto, all of these things. It can make your head spin,” Irvin said.

“I think the best thing to do is you don’t want to miss the great opportunity that may be coming. So, you go partner with experts.”