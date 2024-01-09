NFL legend Rob Gronkowski gets second chance at making Super Bowl field goal in FanDuel’s ‘Kick of Destiny 2’

A Super Bowl campaign that caught the attention of many fans last year was NFL legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski teaming up with FanDuel for his “Kick of Destiny,” where he attempted a field goal that customers of the popular sportsbook could bet on.

FanDuel customers received a free bet they could use to choose whether “Gronk” would make or miss the field goal. Customers that picked correctly won a share of $10 million in FanDuel bonus wagers.

Well, Gronkowski wasn’t happy with last year’s result, missing the field goal that played in a commercial during the Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

So, he’s back with FanDuel for the “Kick of Destiny 2,” and to break the news to sports bettors across the country ahead of the final game of the 2023 NFL season, Gronkowski looks nothing like himself as he is seen walking through the desert.

A distressed Gronkowski is seen on his way through the desert heading to Las Vegas, the home of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.

FROM OUTKICK: AARON RODGERS TEASES MORE KIMMEL/EPSTEIN DRAMA WITH PAT MCAFEE: ‘TUNE IN’

Gronkowski doesn’t believe he’ll have another shot at making the field goal after missing it in Glendale, Arizona, at last year’s Super Bowl.

But Gronkowski learns that he will have a chance at redemption this year for another “Kick of Destiny,” and he’ll be training alongside actor and director Carl Weathers to make sure he hits the field goal attempt this year.

However, WWE legend and actor John Cena will be on Team Miss, hoping that Gronkowski goes 0-for-2.

Of course, Gronkowski was a tight end in the NFL, arguably the best at his position while playing with Tom Brady as his quarterback for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kicking is a whole new world for this elite athlete, but Gronkowski has never backed down from a challenge.

So, fans can look forward once again to Gronkowski going for glory. Which side they will choose – Team Make or Team Miss – will be up to them.