NFL MVP, other award finalists named as season winds down

Sunday’s conference championship games will determine which two teams earn the right to play in this year’s Super Bowl.

The Ravens host the defending champion Chiefs and the Lions travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers, which will mark just the second time in franchise history that Detroit will appear in a conference title game.

Just ahead of this weekend’s highly anticipated matchups, the finalists for eight of the Associated Press’ 2023 NFL awards were revealed. Players from three of the four teams remaining in the NFL playoffs are featured in one or more of the categories.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The AP notably altered its voting system. Voters are now required to rank their top five choices for the Most Valuable Player category while the other awards ask them to list their top three players.

NFL PLAYOFF POWER RANKINGS: TOP 4 QUARTERBACKS REMAINING IN THE POSTSEASON

A total of five players are in contention for the league’s highly coveted MVP award.

Cowboys star Micah Parsons, who was named the 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, is one of five finalists in this year’s Defensive Player of the Year category. Parsons finished the season with 14 sacks. Meanwhile, five-time Pro Bowler Myles Garrett matched Parsons’ 2023 sack total.

On the offensive side of the football, Tyreek Hill put together another prolific season and led the league in receiving yards. Lamar Jackson returned to his 2019 MVP form and CeeDee Lamb racked up 1,749 yards on 135 receptions.

C.J. Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft, took the NFL by storm in 2023. The former Ohio State standout helped lift the Texans to a wild-card round playoff win over the Cleveland Browns.

Damar Hamlin returned to football just months after he suffered cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2, 2023.

The winners will be announced in Las Vegas at the 13th annual NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 8.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.