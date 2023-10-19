NFL owner goes viral for unique dance moves after Aces claim back-to-back WNBA championships

The Las Vegas Aces became the first WNBA team in more than two decades to win back-to-back championships with a narrow victory in Game 4 of the WNBA finals on Wednesday night, and owner Mark Davis could hardly contain himself.

Davis, owner of the Aces and the Las Vegas Raiders, saw his team defeat the New York Liberty 70-69 in a thrilling comeback victory to become repeat champions.

The last team to do it was the Los Angeles Sparks in 2002. Only one other team has ever won consecutive championships – the Houston Comets won four consecutive titles from 1997 to 2000.

LIBERTY GUARD SABRINA IONESCU THROWS UP COURTSIDE DURING WNBA FINALS LOSS

“You get three great women No. 1,” Davis said during the trophy presentation as to what his recipe for success was.

“You got Nikki Fargas as president, you got Natalie Williams as general manager and you’ve got Becky Hammon – the greatest coach in the world. You get 12 wild women that also know how to play some basketball, and you’ve got a team. And Las Vegas, we are still world champions!”

The Aces, and Davis, wasted no time in celebrating their victory, and soon the longtime NFL owner found himself at the center of a dance circle.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Davis’ moves may have not been smooth, but WNBA fans could see a similar sight next season.

Talks of a possible three-peat for the Aces have already made their rounds in the media.

WNBA Finals MVP A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray – all in their prime – are posed to return next season, and at the helm will be Hammon.

“This one’s sweeter, it just is,” Hammon said after the game. “It’s harder to do.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.