NFL power rankings: Cowboys surge toward the top after dominant win

Three NFC teams claim the top three spots in the NFL power rankings going into Week 14.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings sit on the top of the league with five games left in the regular season. Philadelphia holds the top spot in the NFC East with the Cowboys hanging on to a wild-card spot in the tough NFC East. Philadelphia can clinch a playoff berth with win or tie or a San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks loss.

The Vikings barely got past the New York Jets on Sunday and were lucky enough to avoid a Mike White-led comeback. Now, they have to turn their attention to an NFC North rival. Minnesota can clinch the NFC North title with a win or tie.

The Kansas City Chiefs could also clinch an AFC West division title with a win and a Los Angeles Chargers loss in Week 14.

Here’s how the power rankings play out.

—

Previous rank: 1

Week 13 result: 35-10 win over Titans

Week 14 matchup: Sunday @ Giants

The Eagles looked dominant against the Titans in Week 13 and maintained their stranglehold on the NFC. Philly could wrap up a playoff spot in Week 14.

—

Previous rank: 4

Week 13 result: 54-19 win over Colts

Week 14 matchup: Sunday vs. Texans

Outscoring your opponent 33-0 in the fourth quarter is an accomplishment in itself no matter the team and the Cowboys did it on Sunday night. The Cowboys look great heading into Week 14.

—

Previous rank: 3

Week 13 result: 27-22 win over Jets

Week 14 matchup: Sunday @ Lions

The Vikings escaped with a win against the Jets on Sunday but will have to buckle down to beat the Lions, who have played well as of late. Minnesota cannot just brush Detroit off this time around.

—

Previous rank: 2

Week 13 result: 27-24 loss to Bengals

Week 14 matchup: Sunday @ Broncos

Kansas City drops to four in the power rankings after a close loss to the Bengals. The Chiefs run into a tough defense in Denver in Week 14.

—

Previous rank: 6

Week 13 result: 24-10 win over Patriots

Week 14 matchup: Sunday vs. Jets

Josh Allen and the Bills have put together a three-game winning streak and are winning over the confidences of the rest of the NFL world. A big AFC East matchup awaits.

—

Previous rank: 7

Week 13 result: 27-24 win over Chiefs

Week 14 matchup: Sunday vs. Browns

Joe Burrow looked real cool Sunday against the Chiefs, but he enters a matchup against the Browns on Sunday looking for his first win against the franchise.

—

Previous rank: 8

Week 13 result: 33-17 win over Dolphins

Week 14 matchup: Sunday vs. Buccaneers

The 49ers will have Brock Purdy at quarterback but a stellar defense to contend with. As long as they hold Tom Brady for all four quarters, San Francisco will be able to pull out the win.

—

Previous rank: 5

Week 13 result: 33-17 loss to 49ers

Week 14 matchup: Sunday @ Chargers

The Dolphins have a very important matchup against the Chargers in a meeting of 2020 top quarterback selections. Miami will look to bounce back from a loss to the 49ers.

—

Previous rank: 14

Week 13 result: 27-23 win over Rams

Week 14 matchup: Sunday vs. Panthers

For whatever reason, Geno Smith is in MVP form and got back in the win column against the Rams. Now, Smith will have to face off against the Panthers in Week 14.

—

Previous rank: 10

Week 13 result: 10-9 win over Broncos

Week 14 matchup: Bye

The Ravens got a bye at the right time. Lamar Jackson is reportedly set to miss 1-3 weeks with a knee injury.

—

11). Tennessee Titans (7-5)

12). New York Jets (7-5)

13). New York Giants (7-4-1)

14). Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

15). New England Patriots (6-6)

16). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6)

17). Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)

18). Detroit Lions (5-7)

19). Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)

20). Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

21). Cleveland Browns (5-7)

22). Green Bay Packers (5-8)

23). Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7)

24). Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8)

25). Carolina Panthers (4-8)

26). New Orleans Saints (4-9)

27). Arizona Cardinals (4-8)

28). Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1)

29). Denver Broncos (3-9)

30). Los Angeles Rams (3-9)

31). Chicago Bears (3-10)

32). Houston Texans (1-10-1)