NFL power rankings: Eagles stay on top despite loss, Bengals right on their tail

There are two weeks left in the regular season, and the top teams in the NFL are pretty evident.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are at the top of the class across the league. Even as the Eagles dropped Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, the team made it a close game with Jalen Hurts on the bench with an injury.

The Bengals took control of the AFC North with a victory over the New England Patriots. The Bills had the division wrapped up as did the Chiefs. Still, all those teams are fighting for a first-round bye.

This week, the Jacksonville Jaguars cracked the top 10 in the power rankings. No time like the present to do so. The team took over first place in the AFC South and have such a vitally important matchup against the Houston Texans to stay on top of the division. The Tennessee Titans, who are also 7-8 on the year, have a Thursday night date with the Dallas Cowboys.

So here we go. There is still a lot left to play for. Here’s how this week’s power rankings play out.

—

Previous rank: 1

Week 16 result: 40-34 loss to Cowboys

Week 17 matchup: Sunday vs. Saints

The Eagles lost but still have the best record in football. They will stay on top heading into Week 17.

—

Previous rank: 3

Week 16 result: 22-18 win over Patriots

Week 17 matchup: Sunday vs. Bills

The Bengals have been playing like the best team in the NFL for the last few weeks. They are No. 2.

—

Previous rank: 2

Week 16 result: 24-10 win over Seahawks

Week 17 matchup: Sunday vs. Broncos

The Chiefs were impressive against the Seahawks and have had a full head of steam going into the final portion of the year.

—

Previous rank: 4

Week 16 result: 35-13 win over Bears

Week 17 matchup: Sunday @ Bengals

As the weather gets colder, Josh Allen and the Bills have been heating up. Buffalo is playing really well down the stretch and have a potential preview of the AFC Championship on Sunday.

—

Previous rank: 6

Week 16 result: 37-20 win over Commanders

Week 17 matchup: Sunday @ Raiders

The 49ers’ defense is the best in the NFL, and it showed against the Commanders. They hit the road to play the Raiders next.

—

Previous rank: 5

Week 16 result: 27-24 win over Giants

Week 17 matchup: Sunday @ Packers

Close wins have been the Vikings forte as of late. Minnesota needed a game-winning field goal from Greg Joseph to get past the Giants.

—

Previous rank: 7

Week 16 result: 40-34 win over Eagles

Week 17 matchup: Thursday @ Titans

The Cowboys allowed 34 points in a win. Their shaky defense will have to buckle down as they are set for a road playoff game.

—

Previous rank: 10

Week 16 result: 17-9 win over Falcons

Week 17 matchup: Sunday vs. Steelers

The Ravens could use Lamar Jackson right about now. A huge divisional matchup in primetime against the Steelers awaits them.

—

Previous rank: 8

Week 16 result: 20-3 win over Colts

Week 17 matchup: Sunday vs. Rams

The Chargers don’t have to go too far for their next game. But any more slips will put them in danger of missing the playoffs.

—

Previous rank: 16

Week 16 result: 19-3 win over Jets

Week 17 matchup: Sunday @ Texans

Jacksonville remained on their incredible tear with a win over the Jets. Can Trevor Lawrence lead the team to a division title?

—

11). Miami Dolphins (8-7)

12). Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8)

13). New York Giants (8-6-1)

14). Green Bay Packers (7-8)

15). Detroit Lions (7-8)

16). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)

17). Washington Commanders (7-7-1)

18). Seattle Seahawks (7-8)

19). New York Jets (7-8)

20). Tennessee Titans (7-8)

21). New England Patriots (7-8)

22). Carolina Panthers (6-9)

23). New Orleans Saints (6-9)

24). Las Vegas Raiders (6-9)

25). Cleveland Browns (6-9)

26). Los Angeles Rams (5-10)

27). Atlanta Falcons (5-10)

28). Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1)

29). Arizona Cardinals (4-11)

30). Denver Broncos (4-11)

31). Chicago Bears (3-12)

32). Houston Texans (2-12-1)