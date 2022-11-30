NFL power rankings: Top teams begin to separate as playoff picture comes into focus

The Philadelphia Eagles are still on top of the NFL entering Week 13 of the 2022 season as they put away the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night thanks to a dominant rushing performance from Jalen Hurts.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings also proved their worth over the holiday weekend with wins against the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots respectively.

The top three spots will hold firm going into the next week, as does the fourth spot after the Dallas Cowboys took care of the New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins at fifth after beating the Houston Texans.

Between Nos. 6 and 10, there has been some movement as well as outside the top 10.

Read below for how this week’s power rankings.

Previous rank: 1

Week 12 result: 40-33 win over Packers

Week 13 matchup: Sunday vs. Titans

Jalen Hurts’ rushing performance lifted the Eagles over the Packers. Philly is in the driver’s seat and could clinch a playoff spot very soon.

Previous rank: 2

Week 12 result: 26-10 win over Rams

Week 13 matchup: Sunday @ Bengals

The Chiefs made it look easy against the struggling Rams. Patrick Mahomes surpassed 300 yards and a touchdown pass. Kansas City is looking stronger and stronger each week.

Previous rank: 3

Week 12 result: 33-26 win over Patriots

Week 13 matchup: Sunday vs. Jets

The Vikings were able to get past a tough Patriots defense. Justin Jefferson still had 139 receiving yards and a touchdown, but things will not be easy against the Jets.

Previous rank: 4

Week 12 result: 28-20 win over Giants

Week 13 matchup: Sunday vs. Colts

Dallas was able to sweep their games against New York this season and appeared to make it look easy despite the eight-point win. Ezekiel Elliott broke out for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Previous rank: 5

Week 12 result: 30-15 win over Texans

Week 13 matchup: Sunday @ 49ers

The Dolphins are for real and have a few more weeks to fend off the Bills for the AFC East title. As long as Miami stays healthy, a playoff spot awaits. Miami took care of the Texans but will hit the road for a game against the 49ers.

Previous rank: 7

Week 12 result: 28-25 win over Lions

Week 13 matchup: Thursday @ Patriots

The Bills struggled against the Lions despite the three-point win. Josh Allen was sacked three time and had an interception to go along with 253 passing yards and three total touchdowns. A Thursday night matchup against the Patriots awaits.

Previous rank: 10

Week 12 result: 20-16 win over Titans

Week 13 matchup: Sunday vs. Chiefs

Cincinnati is right where it needs to be at this point in the season. A big win over Tennessee plus Ja’Marr Chase coming back for Week 13 will help them in the stretch run of the season.

Previous rank: 11

Week 12 result: 13-0 win over Saints

Week 13 matchup: Sunday vs. Dolphins

The 49ers’ defense showed up to blank the Saints. Jimmy Garoppolo had a touchdown pass and San Francisco got back to the top of the NFC West standings.

Previous rank: 6

Week 12 result: 20-16 loss to Bengals

Week 13 matchup: Sunday @ Eagles

The Titans dipped to No. 9 after losing to the Bengals. The team has a date with the Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Previous rank: 9

Week 12 result: 27-26 loss to Jaguars

Week 13 matchup:

Rounding out the top 10 are the Ravens. Lamar Jackson and Baltimore fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars by one point. It was a big loss for the team as they lose momentum going into a game against the Denver Broncos.

11). New York Jets (7-4)

12). New England Patriots (6-5)

13). Washington Commanders (7-5)

14). Seattle Seahawks (6-5)

15). New York Giants (7-4)

16). Los Angeles Chargers (6-5)

17). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)

18). Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7)

19). Atlanta Falcons (5-7)

20). Detroit Lions (4-7)

21). Cleveland Browns (4-7)

22). Green Bay Packers (4-8)

23). Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7)

24). Las Vegas Raiders (4-7)

25). Carolina Panthers (4-8)

26). New Orleans Saints (4-8)

27). Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1)

28). Arizona Cardinals (4-8)

29). Chicago Bears (3-9)

30). Denver Broncos (3-8)

31). Los Angeles Rams (3-8)

32). Houston Texans (1-9-1)