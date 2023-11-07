NFL quarterback goes viral with wild airport routine you can use to get to the gate in minutes

The Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback — who studied aerospace engineering and got a perfect 4.0 GPA in college — claims he has formulated “the most efficient process” for getting through airports.

“Me being an engineer, I like to be extremely efficient,” Josh Dobbs said in an August TikTok. “I also hate wasted time.”

“So when you get to the airport 20 minutes before your flight boards — not before your flight takes off — you’re able to, boom, show up at the counter [and] check your bags,” he said. “I’m able to walk through, grab some food, and not have to stand in line or sit down at the airport. I hate that.”

Dobbs, who made his quarterback debut six years ago and has already played for seven teams, was answering questions about his routine after being traded. Last week, he was traded from the Arizona Cardinals to the Minnesota Vikings and was only with the team five full days before he led them to a 31-28 victory.

Dobbs was thrust into the matchup against the Atlanta Falcons after Vikings’ rookie quarterback Jaran Hall left the game with a concussion in the first quarter. He finished the game 20-for-30 with 158 passing yards and two touchdown passes while notching 66 rushing yards, plus a touchdown on the ground.

After the win, Dobbs fans and football fanatics were dishing out praise for the quarterback’s on-field and in-airport efficiency on his social media.

“What you did against ATL on Sunday was truly one of the more impressive things I’ve seen,” one TikTok user commented.

Another user posted: “I’m with you, it’s all about efficiency.”

Dobbs said in the video that his airport regimen is one of the questions he receives most on social media.

His formula allows him “the most efficient process from getting out the car to sitting down on my seat on the plane,” he said. “”I want to walk through the airport, get right on the plane, sit down on my seat and take off nice, smoothly and efficiently.”

However, Dobbs also has TSA PreCheck and a Clear Secure travel account, which he admits makes it easy to get through airports.

Dobbs is expected to start this upcoming Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters Monday.