NFL reinstates 3 players after revising gambling policy

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and two other players were reinstated by the NFL Friday as the league announced a revision to its gambling policy.

Williams and Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere are eligible to return to their teams on Monday while free agent Stanley Berryhill can participate in all activities, including games beginning Tuesday.

All three players had been suspended six games for violating the league’s gambling rules.

“The NFL and NFL Players Association share a longstanding and unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of the game,” a statement from the league said. “The NFL periodically reviews the gambling policy in consultation with the NFLPA and clubs to ensure it is responsive to changing circumstances and fully addresses this commitment.”

The league consulted with the NFLPA and teams in recent weeks to ensure the policy was “clear, properly communicated, and focused on protecting the integrity of the game and the reputations of everyone connected with the NFL,” according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or a league official delegated by him decides violations of the league’s gambling policy.

Betting on NFL games results in an indefinite suspension for a minimum of one year or a minimum of two years if a player bets on an NFL game involving his team. Game fixing of any kind — actual or attempted — results in a permanent ban from the NFL.

Inside information and tipping prompts an indefinite suspension, a minimum of one year. Third-party or betting through a proxy results in a one-year suspension.

Betting on sports other than football in the workplace or while working results in discipline too. The first violation is a two-game suspension with pay, the second is a six-game suspension without pay and the third is a suspension without pay for at least a year.

