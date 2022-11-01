NFL trade deadline: Dolphins acquire Bradley Chubb from Broncos for Chase Edmonds, first-round draft pick

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb is headed to Miami, according to reports.

The former 2018 first round draft pick was traded to the Dolphins on Tuesday in exchange for running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first round draft pick and a fourth round pick in 2024, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Miami will acquire Chubb and a 2025 fifth round pick.

