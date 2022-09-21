NFL upholds Mike Evans’ one-game suspension, Bucs wideout to miss Packers matchup

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans will not be active for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers after the NFL decided to uphold his one-game suspension for his role in a fight with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, his agent said.

Evans’ appeal of the one-game suspension without pay was heard Tuesday before appeals officer and NFL wide receiver James Thrash, who was jointly appointed by the league and the NFLPA.

“We are disappointed that the league upheld a suspension when there are several arguments of players doing more egregious violations including: punching, kicking, and choking players and not being suspended,” Evans’ agent Deryk Gilmore said in a statement, via ESPN.

“In addition, Evans had already been ejected, which is penalty enough, but the league chose to discipline him even more. This is unfortunate, but we will respect the league’s decision.”

The confrontation during Sunday’s game originally involved quarterback Tom Brady, running back Leonard Fournette and Lattimore, but the NFL said in its initial ruling that Evans became involved after the fact.

“After a play had ended, you were walking toward your sidelines. When you noticed your teammates engaged in a confrontation with Saints’ players, you ran toward that area on the field and violently threw your body into and struck an unsuspecting opponent who was part of that confrontation,” the league said in a letter to Evans.

“You knocked your opponent to the ground and a melee ensued involving players from both teams,” the letter continued. “Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury to your opponent and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

Evans will miss out on around $62,000 in game day pay. He was previously suspended for one game in 2017 for knocking Lattimore to the ground during another Saints-Bucs matchup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.