NFL warns teams about Lamar Jackson ally; QB says he’s promoting gym equipment with him

The NFL issued a memo to all teams on Thursday to notify them that someone who is not certified by the NFLPA could attempt to persuade them to enter contract talks with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The man named in the memo, obtained by ESPN, is Ken Francis. Because Jackson does not have an agent, teams are only allowed to discuss a contract with him.

Francis contacting teams would be prohibited because he is not a certified agent.

Jackson, who was given the non-exclusive franchise tag by the Ravens prior to the deadline earlier this month, is allowed to discuss an offer sheet with another team.

“As an uncertified person, Mr. Francis is prohibited from negotiating Offer Sheets or Player Contracts, or discussing potential trades on behalf of any NFL player or prospective player or assisting in or advising with respect to such negotiations,” the memo read.

As it turns out, just as the memo surfaces to the public, Jackson posted on Twitter a business venture that he is undertaking with Francis.

“The Entire Gym” is a product Jackson said he is launching with “my business partner Ken” this summer.

The timing of that announcement couldn’t have come at a better time.

Jackson has been steadfast about not wanting to have an agent represent him in contract negotiations. The Ravens worked diligently prior to the franchise tag deadline to get something done, and while there was some optimism, they ultimately had to assign Jackson with the tag.

However, it wasn’t the exclusive tag, which wouldn’t allow other teams to vie for Jackson’s services if they so please.

Instead, other teams can speak with Jackson and only Jackson, as the memo further indicates, and give him an offer sheet that the Ravens have the opportunity to match. If they don’t wish to do so, they would receive two first-round picks.

Carolina Panthers GM Scott Fitterer, who owns the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, admitted they looked into Jackson but deemed him a “very expensive option.”

“Like anything, you always have a conversation,” Fitterer said Monday via Pro Football Talk. “But we were looking. … He’s a great option, a really expensive option. But we’re focused on more of the draft picks at this point.”

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta released a statement once Jackson was designated with the franchise tag.

“Having not yet reached a long-term deal with Lamar Jackson, we will use the franchise tag,” DeCosta said in a statement. “There have been many instances across the league and in Baltimore when a player has been designated with the franchise tag and signed a long-term deal that same year. We will continue to negotiate in good faith with Lamar, and we are hopeful that we can strike a long-term deal that is fair to both Lamar and the Ravens. Our ultimate goal is to build a championship team with Lamar Jackson leading the way for many years to come.”

