NFL Week 15 preview: 4 more teams could clinch playoff spots

The San Francisco 49ers are the lone team that has clinched a spot in the playoffs, but all of that could change in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season. There are a handful of teams across the league that could clinch a postseason berth with a full slate of games on deck.

The 49ers are in contention to go even further with a victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. If San Francisco secures the win or ties, they will have clinched the NFC West division title and a home playoff game. They will also clinch the division title with a Los Angeles Rams loss or tie.

The Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles could all be in the postseason by the end of Monday. Here are the clinching scenarios for each team, per the NFL.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Ravens head to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars on Sunday with kickoff slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.

FROM OUTKICK: NFL POWER RANKINGS – FEW TEAMS ON FIRE, BUT MOST TEAMS IN THIS LEAGUE STINK

Dallas will take on the Buffalo Bills on the road on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

LIONS’ CJ GARDNER-JOHNSON MEDICALLY CLEARED TO RETURN FROM POTENTIAL SEASON-ENDING INJURY: ‘MUTANT GENES’

The Lions have a matchup on Saturday night against the Denver Broncos. The game begins at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia hits the road to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.