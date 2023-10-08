NFL Week 5 preview: 49ers and Eagles try to stay undefeated, Puka Nacua rises and more

The first month of the 2023 NFL season is already gone, and it’s just amazing how fast that happened.

It’s become clearer who the very good teams are, who the mid-tier teams are, who could become good if they tried harder and who the very bad teams are. There are several things fans should look for going into the fifth week of the season, including some history that could be made overseas.

Before the games kick off on Sunday and Monday night, read below for the things to keep in mind.

It’s probably the most anticipated matchup of the week as the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) march into Santa Clara, California, to take on the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. There’s plenty of history between the two NFC powerhouses, but even more could be made on Sunday night.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has yet to lose a regular-season game. With a win, he could join the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott as one of seven quarterbacks since the NFL-AFL merger to put together a double-digit winning streak before their third NFL season. San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey could also become the fourth player in NFL history with at least 100 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in each of his team’s first five games.

If the 49ers score at least 30 points, they would become the fifth team in league history to score 30 or more points in eight consecutive regular-season games.

Dallas comes into the game with a terrific defense, and it has shown up on the scoreboard. The Cowboys are the first team since 2014 to have four non-offensive touchdowns over its first four games.

It will all come to a head on Sunday night.

Much like their 2022-23 NFC Championship Game counterparts, the Philadelphia Eagles are coming into Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams without any blemishes on their record.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has a few things riding on this game. With just 50 more rushing yards, he can surpass Bobby Douglas and Cam Newton for the third-most rushing yards by a quarterback in his 50 career games in the Super Bowl era. Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick are the only ones who have more.

And if he puts up a rushing touchdown, Hurts will become the first quarterback in NFL history with at least 30 rushing touchdowns in his first four seasons.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua scored the game-winning touchdown for the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday in an overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts.

The rookie has an NFL-leading 39 catches for 501 yards thus far and is starting his career off at a blazing pace. The Rams are 2-2 and are looking to upset the aforementioned Eagles this Sunday.

Nacua is the first rookie since the 1970 merger to lead the NFL in receptions through the first four weeks. He also has the most receptions and receiving yards for any player through their first four games, as well as the most receptions for any player through their first five games.

Look for the Eagles to try and take Nacua away from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford as an option.

While Nacua has taken the NFL world by storm, Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane has helped amplify the already electric Dolphins offense as they gear up for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

The Texas A&M standout ran for 203 yards against the Denver Broncos and 101 yards against the Buffalo Bills.

Achane has 309 rushing yards, 53 receiving yards and six total touchdowns to his name this season. A TD on Sunday would make him the second player in NFL history with seven touchdowns through his first four career games, joining New York Giants running back Bill Paschal, who had eight in four games in 1943.

With two rushing touchdowns, Achane will join four others as the only players with six or more rushing scores through their first four games.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills will play in London as the NFL, for the second consecutive week, is in the U.K., where Buffalo could make history.

The Bills can become the fourth team since 1990 to notch at least 20 sacks and 10 interceptions in the first five games of the season. Quarterback Josh Allen could also surpass Brett Favre as the fifth-quickest to reach 150 career touchdown passes in the NFL. Allen could reach it in his 82nd game with a three-TD day.

Wake up with some coffee and pigskin on Sunday.

It’s unclear whether pop superstar Taylor Swift will show up for the Kansas City Chiefs’ road game against the Minnesota Vikings, but it appears the NFL has gone all-in on their coverage of her attendance thus far.

With that being said, her rumored boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, even thinks the spectacle is a bit too much.

“I think everybody is just overwhelmed with… I think it’s fun when they show who all is at the game,” he said. “I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching.

“But at the same time, I think they’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure. Especially my situation. I think they’re just trying to have fun with it and a lot of the people watching…”

The first round of byes will take place during Week 5, which means some teams have the week off.

The Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have byes.