‘NFL wife’ details realities of being married to player in sarcastic TikTok video

Carly Teller, the wife of Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Wyatt Teller, talked about the realities and high expectations of being an “NFL wife” in a sarcastic video that went viral over the last two weeks.

Teller posted the video on Dec. 28, leaning into one of the TikTok trends that sparked at the end of 2023. The clip has garnered nearly 2 million views since she posted it on her page.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the video, she puts together a sarcastic twist on all the requests she gets just because she is married to an NFL player.

“I’m an NFL wife – of course my life is so easy even though my husband can get cut any day of the year,” she says. “I’m an NFL wife – of course I’m a gold digger.”

STEELERS LEGEND TROY POLAMALU RECALLS A BILL BELICHICK COMPLIMENT THAT HAD HIM OVER THE MOON

Teller goes on to poke fun at her ability to get tickets for everybody she comes into contact with, along with the stress levels of watching her husband play football.

“I’m an NFL wife – of course I’m never stressed, even though my husband doing his job can get hurt any Sunday,” she says. “I’m an NFL wife – of course I’m prescribed Xanax.”

She added, “I’m an NFL wife – of course you can have anything you want signed for you anytime you want. Actually, I can just get the entire team to sign things for you.”

Wyatt and Carly Teller met in 2018 when the two were at Virginia Tech. The two tied the knot in 2021.

Wyatt Teller is now in the midst of a playoff run with the Browns. Cleveland was 11-6 during the regular season and will play the Houston Texans in the wild-card round.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.