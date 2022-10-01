NFLPA terminates neurotrauma consultant who checked Tua Tagovailoa for concussion: reports

The NFL Players Association terminated the neurotrauma consultant who checked Tua Tagovailoa for a concussion Sunday after it was found he made “several mistakes” in his evaluation of the quarterback, according to multiple reports.

The Dolphins quarterback briefly left their Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills after taking a hit and wobbling to the turf.

Many believed Tagovailoa had suffered a concussion on the play, but the team said he passed concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa said he suffered a hyperextended back, leading to the fall.

The fall, though, was enough for the NFLPA to investigate.

Before Thursday’s game, the league said it had “every indication” the team followed protocol Sunday.

Tagovailoa was the victim of another similar tackle Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. This time, it was confirmed he suffered head and neck injuries as well as a concussion. His hands curled up on the field, and he was taken to a hospital. He was released shortly after and flew back to Miami with the team following the game.

NFL Network reports that the consultant and the Dolphins’ team physician were interviewed Friday during the NFLPA’s investigation.

Thursday’s injuries led to significant backlash, with many saying Tagovailoa should not have played and was in danger of a serious injury.

The quarterback tweeted Friday he was feeling “much better,” but the team said there is no timetable for his return.

The Dolphins declined to comment on the consultant’s termination and what mistakes were made. The NFL and NFLPA have not responded to requests for comment.