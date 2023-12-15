NHL, NHLPA investigating allegations of player being untreated for hours at hospital after shot to face

The NHL and NHLPA are investigating a report that a member of the Arizona Coyotes was left untreated at a Dallas hospital after taking a puck to the face and was told to find a hotel.

On Nov. 14, Jusso Valimaki took a 93 mph slapshot to the mouth against the Dallas Stars and was transported to a Dallas-area hospital via ambulance.

After arriving at the hospital, Valimaki reportedly was untreated for several hours and was even told to go to a hotel and return in the morning as “overworked” employees were focused more on incoming trauma patients.

Valimaki was with his wife and a Coyotes employee at the hospital. The shot to the face left him “unable to function,” and he reportedly had a hole in his mouth and significant internal bleeding, according to Daily Faceoff.

Five hours after first arriving at a hospital, Valimaki received 55 stitches. He lost three teeth and had a fractured bone.

Doctors later reportedly told Valimaki that if he went to a hotel, he could have died by asphyxiation of his own blood.

A spokesperson for the NHLPA confirmed it is “jointly investigating this matter” with the NHL. Neither the league nor the Coyotes immediately responded to an email.

The hospital reportedly originally told Valimaki he could not have surgery until two days later, but the NHLPA stepped in for him to have surgery in the early morning hours. Valimaki reportedly sat in the ER for an hour without care, and it took four hours until his faced was even cleaned up.

Stars doctors tended to Valimaki at the arena, where they said surgery at a hospital was necessary. The team told Daily Faceoff it is cooperating with the investigation.

Valimaki returned to the ice earlier this month but continues to wear a face mask.

