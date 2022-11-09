Nick Cannon says Nets are ‘dehumanizing’ Kyrie Irving with six-step list to rejoin team

The Brooklyn Nets laid out a six-step plan for Kyrie Irving to return to the team after he was suspended for being unapologetic regarding a tweet of a link to an Amazon film that shared antisemitic disinformation.

TV host, actor and comedian Nick Cannon didn’t like seeing what the Nets did, calling the process “dehumanizing” and even related it to slave practices.

Cannon compared what the Nets are doing to “buck breaking,” which he explained to his co-host of “2 Hate or Not 2 Hate” Jonathan Greenblatt, who is the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, in a post to his Instagram.

“The slave masters would bring the buck, the one that gets out of line,” Cannon explained. “So all the other slaves would see lash after lash [which] showed them the power to set an example. ‘This is what you must do to fall in line.’

“So when we see the six things that Kyrie must do to get his job back, that’s dehumanizing.”

Cannon added: “I can wholeheartedly say I know Kyrie Irving is not antisemitic.”

Irving has since apologized via social media, though the Nets didn’t believe it was enough. The six-step plan is below.

The Athletic revealed the six steps:

Irving also met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday in a “productive and understanding visit, paving the way for the Nets and their suspended star to work through his steps on a potential path forward,” The Athletic reported.

GM Sean Marks doesn’t seem in a rush to bring Irving back until his steps are complete.

“We’re going to give him some time,” Marks said Friday. “It’s up to him. Again, his actions will speak louder than words, and if he wants to participate in that, we’ll see where it goes.”

Cannon has been in the middle of an antisemitic controversy himself, as ViacomCBS ended their partnership with him after he called Black people the “true Hebrews” in 2020 on his podcast, “Cannon’s Class” with hip hop figure Professor Griff. He later apologized.