Nick Kyrgios complains of marijuana smell during second-round US Open win

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios may be fresh off his best performance at a tennis major – a finals appearance at Wimbledon – but his on-court antics are here to stay.

Kyrgios, playing in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday against Benjamin Bonzi of France, complained to the umpire of the smell of marijuana coming from the crowd and was issued a warning for swearing at someone in his box for not being supported enough during the match.

Kyrgios complained about the smell, and the chair umpire suggested that he could be smelling food.

SERENA WILLIAMS GIVES CHEEKY REMARK ON WHAT CHANGED BEFORE THIRD SET AT US OPEN: ‘USE YOUR IMAGINATION’

“Obviously, I’m not going to complain about food smells,” Kyrgios responded, according to USA Today. “Obviously, not.”

The umpire did jump on the microphone to ask the crowd to “refrain yourselves from smoking on the court.”

Kyrgios went on to win the match 7-6 (3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, telling reporters after the second-round win that he’s asthmatic.

SERENA WILLIAMS UPSETS NO. 2 ANETT KONTAVEIT, ADVANCES TO NEXT ROUND OF US OPEN

“People don’t know. I’m a heavy asthmatic,” Kyrgios said following the match. “So, when I’m running side to side and I’m struggling to breathe already, probably not something I want to be breathing in in between points.”

Kyrgios also pointed out the difference between the crowd at the U.S. Open compared to other majors, highlighting that Arthur Ashe Stadium was “noisy.”

“Yeah, the U.S. Open, it’s a very different vibe to everywhere else. I feel like Wimbledon was so proper. Australian Open, you kind of expect it there, being an Aussie. But here, it’s just like noisy. Point in, point out, I can’t barely hear. Half the time I can’t even hear my team because it’s just so noisy all the time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“For someone that’s struggled to focus in my career, I’m really trying hard to put my head down and play point by point and to try and dig myself out of some certain situations. It’s hard because there’s a lot of distractions. Obviously, there’s a lot of heckling going on as well. People are saying things and I got to be very careful with what I say these days.”

Kyrgios will play American J.J. Wolf in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday.