Nick Kyrgios ‘contemplating retirement’ amid injuries, success in booth

It’s long been said that Nick Kyrgios has immense talent on the tennis court, yet he hasn’t been able to put it all together.

The 28-year-old has been absent from each of the last five Grand Slams, including the ongoing Australian Open in his home country.

His best finish thus far is an appearance in the 2022 Wimbledon final, which he lost to Novak Djokovic. Now, Kyrgios says that could be the farthest he’ll ever go.

Kyrgios has been in the ESPN booth for the Australian Open and has been a natural. But he wrote an article posted Wednesday for the Sydney Morning Herald headlined “I’m contemplating retirement and won’t be available for the Paris Olympics.”

The headline speaks for itself.

“I sat down with my agent, Stuart Duguid, a couple of days ago to talk about my future. The reality is, there is a part of me that knows my time in the sport may be over,” he wrote. “And I’m OK with that.”

Kyrgios wrote that the prospect of life after tennis “excites” him, considering his success on the microphone.

But Kyrgios has battled injuries in recent years, which is why he hasn’t played in a Grand Slam since the U.S. Open in 2022.

“Even over the past week being at Melbourne Park for the Australian Open, I’ve been happy. Of course, there’s a part of me watching on that would love nothing more than to be out there, especially after what I managed to do at Wimbledon 18 months ago in reaching the final against Novak Djokovic,” Kyrgios wrote.

“I know I can be one of the best in the world and win major tournaments – if my body lets me. The fire still burns, but it’s not my everything.”

Kyrgios said it “annoys” him that people think he doesn’t want to play. He says he simply can’t.

“[The injuries are] that serious that I pulled out of my home grand slam in front of my friends and family,” he wrote.

“I don’t know when I will be back,” he continued. “I’m hoping I can recover from the wrist injury that required surgery last year in time for Wimbledon and the US Open, but that’s no guarantee. My body may never be the same again and injuries can take you down a different path than you imagined.”

