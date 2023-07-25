Nike NFL athletes give stunning Colin Kaepernick endorsement in new ad: ‘He got another good six years left’

Colin Kaepernick is staying ready and received big endorsements from NFL colleagues in a Nike ad posted to social media on Monday as he continues to hope for a return despite not throwing a pass in a game for six years.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback tweeted, “We Stay Sharp,” and included a video of himself throwing to several targets, including New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Man, he looks great,” Bourne said. “He looks good. The arm looks strong. He got a rocket of an arm. Look at that man. He got another good six years left.”

“Still got it to him,” Lamb added.

The video appeared to be recorded at Nike HQ in Oregon. Kaepernick does not speak in the video, but his logo appears at the very end of the clip.

All the players in the video are Nike-endorsed athletes. It was unclear whether the athletes were paid to participate or if it was a part of their contract. Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Kaepernick has not played since the 2016 season. His final appearance came on Jan. 1, 2017 against the Seattle Seahawks. He finished the year with 2,241 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions. The 49ers were 1-10 in 11 Kaepernick starts.

PATRICK MAHOMES REVEALS WHAT CHIEFS NEED TO DO TO OFFICIALLY BECOME DYNASTY

Since then, Kaepernick has been at the forefront of social activism, calling for the abolishment of the police and prisons as well as likening the NFL Draft to a slave auction. He accused NFL owners of blackballing him from the league, and after the two sides settled, his two tryouts in front of scouts failed to yield a contract with a team.

He also told NPR in May he has not seen any “substantial change” in the NFL when it comes to the league addressing social injustice.

He told Sports Illustrated last month he was going to keep pursuing an NFL return.

Kaepernick will turn 36 in November.