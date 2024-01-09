Nikki Haley calls on SCOTUS to keep Trump on ballots, Michigan triumphant and more top headlines

‘FAIR AND SQUARE’ – Nikki Haley addresses efforts to keep Trump off the ballot in multiple states. Continue reading…

BLUE CRUSH – Michigan wins College Football Playoff National Championship over Washington. Continue reading…

JEFFREY EPSTEIN FILES – Photos of young girls on private island emerge in latest docment dump. Continue reading…

UNDERGROUND BOSS – Prominent Hawaii businessman accused of running drug ring and ordering murders. Continue reading…

PERSONAL FOUL – Kimmel launches wild attack on Aaron Rodgers after Jeffrey Epstein jab. Continue reading…

MAKING APPEARANCES – Trump to attend DC appeals court hearing, claims immunity from prosecution in Smith case. Continue reading …

STAMP OF APPROVAL – Veterans group endorses Haley for president. Continue reading …

‘MASSIVE’ – Firebrand Republican warns people of big Iowa surprise. Continue reading …

‘TURNING THEIR BACKS’ – Former cop targets Trump, GOP opponents over ‘disgraceful’ law enforcement rhetoric 3 years after Jan 6. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

‘MENTALLY ABUSIVE’ – Town trustee desperately cries for help, says Dem mayor’s spending could bankrupt the town. Continue reading …

MEHDI MOVES ON – Far-left MSNBC host quits network after show canceled. Continue reading …

‘TREATED LIKE A CRIMINAL’ – Ohio pastor who opened up his church’s doors to the homeless is facing criminal charges for zoning violations. Continue reading …

‘WHEN THE BAD THINGS HAPPEN’ – Former CIA officer says ‘90210’ star got a lot ‘right’ in Hollywood attack. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Trump should name his vice president and cabinet now. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Defense Secretary Austin’s bizarre behavior demands answers from Biden & Co. Continue reading …

‘PERCEIVED WEAKNESS’ – Austin’s quiet hospitalization weakens US on the world stage: expert. Continue reading …

ROYAL RUMBLES – Jeffrey Epstein connection could force King Charles to evict his brother. Continue reading …

SINGING A NEW TUNE – Rapper who marched with BLM is now battling antisemitism on New York City streets. Continue reading …

A STEP AHEAD – New military budget looks to keep pace with China in critical tech. Continue reading …

THE BIG DIG – Philadelphia homeowner reveals how her husky, Kobe, helped find a gas leak in front of their home by digging holes “for a purpose” – and potentially saving the whole block from disaster. See video …



TOM HOMAN – This is a national security failure of huge proportions. See video …

CHRIS LANDAU – I think it’s a pipe dream. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn



Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.