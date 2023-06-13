Nikola Jokic has priceless reaction to finding out Nuggets’ NBA Championship parade schedule

Nikola Jokic had a priceless reaction Monday night to the news that his return back to his native Serbia would have to wait until the Denver Nuggets celebrated their first–ever NBA Championship with a parade later this week.

It was total shock.

The two-time league MVP, who was also named NBA Finals MVP, sat down for his post-game press conference after helping lead the Nuggets to victory with a 94-89 win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

NIKOLA JOKIC’S HOMETOWN CELEBRATES THE NUGGETS’ CHAMPIONSHIP

Jokic was asked by one reporter about his feelings now that he accomplished winning a title after eight seasons in the NBA, and he was specifically asked about the championship parade in Denver on Thursday

“When is [the] parade?” Jokic asked, and was informed that it was later in the week.

“No,” he responded in shock as he sat back in his seat. “I need to go home,” he added, grabbing his head.

Jokic humbly acknowledged that while winning an NBA Championship is an accomplishment, “it’s not the most important thing in the world.”

“It’s an amazing feeling but like I said before, it’s not everything in [the] world… OK, I won it – not I, we won it – but I think it’s not the most important thing in the world, still. There’s [a] bunch of things that I like to do.”

Jokic did say that “the most important thing” to him was being able to win a championship when no one believed they could.

“It’s a good feeling when you know that you did something that nobody believes [you could have done]. It’s just us, it’s just the organization – the Nuggets believed in us. Every player believed in each other and I think that’s the most important thing.”