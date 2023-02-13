NJ councilwoman shooting 911 calls reveal eyewitness account of male suspect wearing black, fleeing on foot

FIRST ON FOX: New Jersey 911 audio reveals a shocking eyewitness account of a black-clad gunman opening fire on a Sayreville councilwoman gunned down in her car outside her townhouse earlier this month.

Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old Republican borough councilwoman from Sayreville, died in a barrage of gunfire on Feb. 1 outside her home, according to authorities. Neighbors previously told Fox News Digital they heard at least a half-dozen gunshots before the crunch of her SUV slamming into a row of parked cars.

Authorities in Middlesex provided Fox News Digital with nine 911 recordings Monday – two of which mentioned a male gunman wearing all black running from the scene on foot.

One caller delivered a shocking eyewitness account from the Camelot at La Mer complex.

“I witnessed it from my window,” he says. “It happened outside.”

“I heard gunshots; I looked out my window,” a man can be heard telling the dispatcher around 7:23 p.m. on Feb. 1. “I saw a man shooting into the driver’s side of a white vehicle three times, and then he ran away.”

It was too far away to get a clear look at the suspect, he continues.

“I don’t know what the race was, but he had all black on,” he said.

He tells the dispatcher that the suspect left on foot.

“He ran into one of the hallways,” he continues. “And the white car drove up and crashed. The person in that driver’s side is probably not alive.”

The caller’s account coincides with a second report from a man who said his wife had seen the man running – as well as surveillance video showing a man running in the area just minutes after the gunfire.

The Middlesex County Prosecutors’ Office said Dwumfour suffered “multiple gunshot wounds” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Christian Onuoha, the Sayreville Borough Council President who was elected alongside Dwumfour in 2021, told Fox News Digital Friday she was a selfless lawmaker whose work prior to taking office often involved acts of service.

“Those who knew her as a person, it was very difficult to picture her doing anything that wasn’t about somebody else,” he said.

She was previously a pastor, an EMT, spent time working in a medical office, worked for church-based nonprofits and had served on the council’s Human Relations Commission – focused on human rights and building peace, he said.

She had a 12-year-old daughter and multiple step-children.

Sayreville police are asking for anyone with surveillance cameras in the vicinity of the Harbor Club and La Mer developments to share video from between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the night of the crime. They are also seeking dashcam video from drivers who may have been on Ernston Road, Gondek Drive or Point of Woods Drive around that time.