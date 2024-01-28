NJ man used device to steal $1,700 worth of fuel from Wawa in Delaware, authorities say

A New Jersey man was arrested last week after authorities say he manipulated a pump at a gas station in Delaware to steal over $1,700 in fuel.

Kelvin Giron-Brand, 34, of Paterson, installed a special device on a fuel pump at a Wawa in New Castle to dispense large quantities of fuel for a fraction of the cost, Delaware State Police said.

Troopers had responded just after 3 p.m. Tuesday to a reported fuel theft at the Wawa and found Giron-Brand at a pump in a white Ford van.

Investigators learned that a trend of diesel fuel thefts had been occurring at multiple Wawa gas stations in the area using devices installed on fuel pumps.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES NEW RESOURCES TO COMBAT VIOLENT CRIME IN DC

Troopers inspected the fuel pump that Giron-Brand was using and discovered one of these devices, according to authorities. Officers also found multiple containers in Giron-Brand’s work van that contained over $1,700 worth of fuel.

Giron-Brand had paid less than $20 for the fuel thanks to the manipulation device, authorities said.

OKLAHOMA CITY LIQUOR STORE ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN HARROWING VIDEO: I’LL KILL YOU RIGHT HERE, BRO’

Giron-Brand was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with shoplifting over $1,500, possession for burglar tools or instruments involving disabling of security systems and second-degree conspiracy, all of which are felonies.

Giron-Brand was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $14,000 secured bond.