No. 13 Kansas State stuns No. 3 TCU in Big 12 championship OT thriller

A 31-yard field goal in overtime lifted No. 13 Kansas State over third-ranked TCU in the Big 12 championship game.

A win would have virtually guaranteed the Horned Frogs a spot in the College Football Playoff, but now the team’s path to the four-team playoff isn’t quite as certain.

TCU marched the ball to the 1-yard line in the opening possession of overtime, but it failed to make it into the end zone.

Will Howard threw two touchdowns for the Wildcats, while running back Deuce Vaughn racked up 130 yards on the ground.

TCU had been able to come from behind and win all season until Saturday. The team won five games when they trailed after halftime this year.

Kansas State jumped out to a 28-10 lead in the second quarter in an October contest against TCU. But, the Horned Frogs scored 28 unanswered points for a 38-28 win.

TCU nailed a walk-off 40-yard field goal to defeat Baylor 29-28 in November to improve to 11-0.

But they could not post another overtime victory at AT&T Stadium Saturday, even with the chance to become the first Big 12 team other than Oklahoma to make the playoff.

The last time a Big 12 school went undefeated in the regular season was 2009 when the Texas Longhorns went 12-0. Texas went on to win the Big 12 title before falling to Alabama in the BCS national championship game.

TCU does still have a chance to make the playoff. Its case was helped when No. 4 USC lost to Utah in the Pac-12 championship Friday night.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said before the game that TCU and first-year coach Sonny Dykes deserved to be in the playoff.

“You look at their strength of schedule. You think about how they’ve performed all year long,” Yormark said. “I think, regardless, they should be in, for sure.”

The final College Football Playoff rankings will be released Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.