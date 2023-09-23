No. 19 Colorado routed in Oregon against 10th-ranked Ducks after Dan Lanning rips Buffaloes before game

Maybe Dan Lanning was right.

Before his Oregon Ducks faced Colorado Saturday, he proclaimed the “Cinderella story is over” for Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes.

The 10th-ranked Ducks demolished No. 19 Colorado on Saturday, 42-6.

Oregon scored a touchdown on all but one of its drives in the first half, and Colorado punted on seven of its first eight drives. And the one that didn’t result in a punt ended in a lost fumble. Chants of “overrated” rang through the Ducks’ home stadium throughout the game.

With momentum already on its side while leading 13-0, Oregon faked a punt from its own 17-yard line. The Ducks converted a first down, scoring their third touchdown of the day later in the drive.

As both teams entered the locker room at halftime, Oregon led, 35-0. Colorado had just 21 yards of total offense in the first half; Oregon had 378.

ESPN caught up with Lanning after the first half, and he delivered yet another shot.

“I hope all those people that have been watching every week are watching this week,” he said.

In the Ducks’ first drive of the second half, they opted to go for it on a fourth and goal and scored another touchdown. They went for a fourth and goal on their next drive, but a pass fell incomplete. It was only the second time in their first eight possessions they didn’t score.

Colorado crossed midfield once late in the first quarter and didn’t do so again until the fourth. The shutout was spoiled with 2:51 to go, but Oregon dominated.

Oregon QB Bo Nix was taken out of the game in the fourth quarter after he completed 28 of 33 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran one in. Troy Franklin caught eight passes for 126 yards and two scores.

Colorado figures to drop out of the Top 25 before it hosts No. 5 USC next Saturday. The Ducks will head to Stanford, which is unranked.