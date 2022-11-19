No. 4 TCU survives at Baylor, drills incredible walk-off field goal to remain undefeated

On a Saturday that looked to be filled with uneven matchups, college football delivered early.

No. 4 TCU drilled a walk-off 40-yard field goal to defeat Baylor 29-28 and move to 11-0 on the season.

With time running down and no timeouts left, TCU had to rush its field goal unit onto the field, and kicker Griffin Kell delivered to keep the Horned Frogs’ perfect season alive.

“We were well prepared. We practice that play every Thursday,” TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said after the game. “And Griffin just came in and knocked it down. Man. What a win.

TCU, which missed an extra point in the third quarter and failed to convert a two-point conversion with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, got the ball back with 1:30 left in the game.

Quarterback Max Duggan completed two passes for 28 yards, and rushed for 12 more to get TCU into field goal range.

But Dykes chose to run the ball on third-and-7 with 0:17 seconds left and no timeouts remaining, forcing the special teams unit to rush onto the field.

“Like I said, we practice it,” Dykes said after the game when asked whether he had second thoughts on running the ball. “It looks more frantic than it is. I promise you. We were out of timeouts obviously, it was a little dicey there. We wanted to get the ball into the middle of the field. He was more comfortable kicking from the middle. You got to give him a ton of credit. Our guys delivered when we had to.”

Duggan finished the game with 24-35 for 327 yards and one touchdown, rushing for 50 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

“He’s just an unbelievable player,” Dykes said of his quarterback. “Just an incredible leader and one of the toughest people I’ve ever been around in my life. He just wills this stuff to happen. What a credit to him and our guys. They just never gave up.”

TCU faces Iowa State in Week 13 before the Big 12 Championship Game.