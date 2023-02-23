No charges filed after Florida police shoot, kill wedding guest

No charges will be filed in the shooting death of a Florida wedding guest involving police officers, Winter Park Police Department announced a year after the incident.

The department received a final report from the state attorney’s office on Tuesday for the officer-involves shooting that occurred at the Winter Park Events Center, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

“The report stated that the Office of the State Attorney has determined that there has been no violation of Florida Law in this case and therefore will not be filing any criminal charges against our officer,” Winter Park Police Lt. Lisa Suepat said in a statement sent to FOX 35 News. “Our agency has begun the process of completing an Internal Investigation to determine if any department policies were violated in this case.”

Officers responded about 9:40 p.m. Feb. 19, 2022, after a 911 caller reported an irate, drunk guest – later identified as the bride’s uncle Daniel Knight – being aggressive and shoving people to the floor.

FLORIDA POLICE FATALLY SHOOT MAN AT WEDDING RECEPTION WHO ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTED GUESTS, ATTACKED OFFICERS: COPS

Police say Knight punched one police officer attempting to calm the situation, knocking him unconscious. Investigators say Knight then turned toward a second officer who deployed his Taser.

“Body camera video captured the next moments – the sound of a Taser, a screaming bride, and then gunshots. Knight died of his injuries,” FOX 35 states.

Since the incident unfolded, Knight’s family claims he was not attacking guests and was unarmed. A family attorney said during a news conference Tuesday that they are considering a lawsuit against the Winter Park Police Department.

KEITH MELVIN MOSES: WHAT WE KNOW OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA, ALLEGED SHOOTER AFTER TV REPORTER, OTHERS KILLED

Attorney Guy Rubin alleges the city has refused to provide Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigative report, the names of the officers involved and video from inside the venue.

The Winter Park Police Department has said no further information will be released until an internal investigation has been completed.

Fox News’ David Aaro contributed to this report.