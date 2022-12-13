No suspension for Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy for yelling, making contact with referee: report

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was not ejected from this past Sunday’s game after he made contact with an official during an outburst.

The wideout will also avoid being suspended for his actions, according to the NFL Network. Jeudy became visibly upset after the referee missed what he believed was a holding call against a Kansas City Chiefs player who was guarding him.

Jeudy removed his helmet, screamed at the official and then appeared to bump into the referee as he walked toward the sideline.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jeudy’s actions were not flagged during the game. However, according to NFL rules “unnecessary physical contact with a game official” can result in a player being disqualified for the remainder of a game.

CARDINALS’ KYLER MURRAY SUFFERS TORN ACL IN LOSS TO PATRIOTS: REPORT

After the game, Jeudy told reporters he was frustrated at the time and wanted to make a play.

“I was just — on that certain play, I got held,” he said. “I was just frustrated because we didn’t have things going, so I was out there playing with frustration, wanting to make a play for my team. I feel like, at that point, I was just held and that should’ve been called, but I have to know how to control my anger and just move on from there.”

The Broncos were being dominated by Kansas City at the time and trailed 27-0.

49ERS’ DEEBO SAMUEL APOLOGIZES FOR STEPPING OVER CAMERAMAN KNOCKED DOWN IN TOUCHDOWN RUN

But Jeudy hauled in an 18-yard touchdown catch and a 5-yard touchdown catch before halftime. He had a breakout performance with three touchdowns.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett mentioned that he spoke with Jeudy as soon as he was informed of what had taken place.

“We addressed it right away. Talked with him. He definitely knew that he was wrong,” Hackett said. “That’s unacceptable. You can’t do that. We addressed that, and I know that he knows that he can’t do that. I know that he was very frustrated at the time, but that’s just something you can’t do.”

The former Alabama standout will likely receive fines for the multiple violations, according to the NFL Network.

The Broncos will play the Cardinals Sunday as the team attempts to end a five-game losing streak.