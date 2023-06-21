‘Noises’ detected during submarine search, Tim Scott demands answers from Biden and more top headlines

SEARCH FOR THE SUB – ‘Underwater noises’ detected by aircraft during rescue efforts for missing sub, Coast Guard says. Continue reading …

‘SOME EXPLAINING TO DO’ – GOP presidential candidate Tim Scott demands answers from Biden over Hunter plea deal. Continue reading …

TAKING THE HOT SEAT – Durham to testify at House hearing after finding flaws in Trump-Russia investigation. Continue reading …

DOWN THE DRAIN – Gay bar dumps Anheuser-Busch, blasts the company over integrity amid boycott debacle. Continue reading …

‘BIG SHOES TO FILL’ – ‘Jeopardy!’ mistakes can offer valuable lessons for ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after Pat Sajak’s departure. Continue reading …

–

ALLIES TO ENEMIES – Trump reveals why his attacks on DeSantis are personal. Continue reading …

FAMILY TIES – Former AG Barr on what Hunter plea deal means for Biden bribery allegations. Continue reading …

HIGH-TECH WARNING – Minority groups sound alarm on AI, urge feds to protect ‘equity and civil rights.’ Continue reading …

‘DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES’ – First Lady Jill Biden criticizes pro-life states days before anniversary of SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Continue reading …

FIRST ON FOX – Vulnerable Democrat targeted over border security, crime, in Ohio’s crucial 2024 Senate race. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

‘MOVING FORWARD WITH LIFE’ – Hunter Biden’s lawyer says client ‘happy to move on’ after plea deal, doesn’t know if laptop was part of probe. Continue reading …

OPEN INVITATION – Robert Kennedy’s campaign says Joe Rogan asked him back to discuss vaccines after Hotez declines debate. Continue reading …

BOLD STATEMENT – NBC reporter declares Hunter Biden plea deal a ‘significant victory’ for president’s son. Continue reading …

‘NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW’ – ‘The View’ host praises Hunter Biden plea agreement. Continue reading …

–

CHLILING SCENE – Man accused of executing 3 young songs seen in bodycam video sitting calmly next to gun. Continue reading …

BATTLING BROTHERS – Prince William still ‘simmering with resentment’ at Harry and Meghan. Continue reading …

SOCIAL MEDIA SCAM – Growing ‘sextortion’ scheme targeting young boy, expert warns. Continue reading …

NICK’S FURY – Samuel L. Jackson claims Trump broke his Marvel co-star. Continue reading …

WATCH: Adorable otter plays with his dinner at zoo in Tacoma, Washington. Continue reading …

WATCH: Ex-Navy psychologist shares likely scenario for lost Titanic submarine. See video …

WATCH: Americans share initial thoughts on 2024 presidential election. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

