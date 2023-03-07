Norfolk Southern train collides with dump trump in Cleveland, Ohio, killing at least 1: reports

A Norfolk Southern employee died Tuesday morning when a train collided with a dump truck in Cleveland, Ohio, according to reports.

Cleveland police told WKYC that its accident investigation unit responded to 2615 W. 3rd Street “for a crash involving a vehicle striking a train with a fatality.”

The collision reportedly occurred while a Norfolk Southern train was passing through a Cleveland-Cliffs Cleveland Works property around 1:19 a.m.

“As a result of the collision, a Norfolk Southern employee lost his life,” a spokesperson for Cleveland-Cliffs, a flat-rolled steel producer and supplier of iron ore pellets, told WKYC. “The location is being controlled by Cleveland police and Norfolk Southern.”

ANOTHER OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT IN SPRINGFIELD INVOLVED NO HAZARDOUS MATERIALS, SPILLAGE, OFFICIALS SAY

WOIO also reported Cleveland-Cliffs confirmed the death of the Norfolk Southern employee but did not provide an update on the condition of the dump truck operator.

Fox News Digital reached out to Norfolk Southern and Cleveland-Cliffs for more information.

Norfolk Southern announced plans on Monday to improve the use of detectors placed along railroad tracks to spot overheating bearings and other problems in response to the Feb. 3 fiery derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

In Pennsylvania, Gov. Josh Shapiro also announced Monday that Norfolk Southern has pledged several million dollars to cover the cost of the response and recovery in Pennsylvania after last month’s derailment.

NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO AGREES TO TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS ON OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT

The company previously announced more than $1 million for Ohio to replace fire equipment used in the response to the fiery wreck, plus $1 million for East Palestine and more than $1.2 million for evacuation costs for nearly 900 families and businesses.

On Saturday, 28 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield, Ohio — between Dayton and Columbus — and prompted a temporary shelter-in-place order, but officials said the derailment did not involve any hazardous materials. But the 212-car train also had cars containing liquid propane and ethanol that didn’t derail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.