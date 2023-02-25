Norfolk Southern train derails in North Carolina, no danger to the public reported

A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in Lexington, North Carolina on Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for the company told Fox News Digital that residents in the area have nothing to worry about.

“One of our trains traveling through Lexington derailed this morning. Of the train’s 132 cars, 1 [set of wheels] has derailed. There are no reports of a hazmat situation or danger to the public. Our crew is safe and additional personnel are on their way to begin cleanup. We appreciate the public’s patience and care near this area during the cleanup work,” the spokesperson said.

After publication, the spokesperson said that “one set of wheels” derailed.

The derailed Norfolk Southern freight train caused multiple Amtrak trains to be stopped, according to the report.

Saturday’s derailment comes less than one month after another Norfolk Southern train with 50 rail cars, 10 of which were carrying vinyl chloride, derailed in East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 3. That derailment caused hazardous chemicals to spill onto the ground and sent a plume of smoke into the air.

This is a developing story.